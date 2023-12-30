Can we count on Seattle U to secure a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How Seattle U ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 187

Seattle U's best wins

Seattle U captured its signature win of the season on December 20, when it grabbed a 79-73 overtime victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in the RPI. Cameron Tyson led the way versus Louisiana Tech, delivering 33 points. Second on the team was Alex Schumacher with 11 points.

Next best wins

71-60 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on November 8

71-68 at home over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on November 11

79-67 at home over UCSD (No. 255/RPI) on November 26

73-61 on the road over UTEP (No. 259/RPI) on December 30

92-55 at home over Idaho (No. 285/RPI) on November 22

Seattle U's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

The Redhawks have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Seattle U has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation according to the RPI (three).

The Redhawks have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Seattle U has been given the 162nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Redhawks' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 10 contests against teams above .500.

Looking at Seattle U's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Seattle U's next game

Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Seattle U Redhawks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

