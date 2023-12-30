For bracketology insights on Seton Hall and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How Seton Hall ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 169

Seton Hall's best wins

When Seton Hall defeated the UConn Huskies (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on December 20 by a score of 75-60, it was its signature victory of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against UConn was Kadary Richmond, who put up 23 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

93-87 over Missouri (No. 136/RPI) on December 17

70-61 at home over Monmouth (No. 137/RPI) on December 12

70-59 at home over Saint Peter's (No. 180/RPI) on November 6

88-75 at home over Northeastern (No. 187/RPI) on November 29

96-71 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 200/RPI) on November 15

Seton Hall's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Seton Hall has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Pirates are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most defeats.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Seton Hall is 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 49th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

Seton Hall faces the 81st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Pirates have 18 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and five games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Seton Hall has 18 games left to play this season, and seven of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Seton Hall's next game

Matchup: Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates

Providence Friars vs. Seton Hall Pirates Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

