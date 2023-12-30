Can we anticipate Simon Benoit scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit stats and insights

Benoit is yet to score through 19 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Benoit has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Benoit recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:13 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:10 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:24 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Away L 9-3 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 17:11 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:43 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:56 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:07 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:07 Away W 4-3

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

