Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 30?
Can we anticipate Simon Benoit scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit stats and insights
- Benoit is yet to score through 19 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Benoit has zero points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 113 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Benoit recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:13
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|14:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|17:11
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:07
|Away
|W 4-3
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
