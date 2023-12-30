When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Stanford be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Stanford ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 277

Stanford's best wins

Stanford's signature win this season came on December 31 in a 100-82 victory over the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats. Kanaan Carlyle was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Arizona, recording 28 points with eight rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

95-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 17

88-79 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 165/RPI) on November 6

88-64 at home over San Diego (No. 167/RPI) on December 3

82-64 at home over Idaho (No. 285/RPI) on December 17

91-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on November 10

Stanford's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Stanford is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

The Cardinal have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Stanford has been handed the 41st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Cardinal's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Stanford has 16 games remaining this season, including one contest against Top 25 teams.

Stanford's next game

Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal

UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN2

