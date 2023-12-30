2024 NCAA Bracketology: Stanford March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will Stanford be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +25000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Stanford ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|277
Stanford's best wins
Stanford's signature win this season came on December 31 in a 100-82 victory over the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats. Kanaan Carlyle was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Arizona, recording 28 points with eight rebounds and one assist.
Next best wins
- 95-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 17
- 88-79 at home over CSU Northridge (No. 165/RPI) on November 6
- 88-64 at home over San Diego (No. 167/RPI) on December 3
- 82-64 at home over Idaho (No. 285/RPI) on December 17
- 91-73 at home over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on November 10
Stanford's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Stanford is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- The Cardinal have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Stanford has been handed the 41st-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- Glancing at the Cardinal's upcoming schedule, they have 12 games against teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Stanford has 16 games remaining this season, including one contest against Top 25 teams.
Stanford's next game
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN2
