The Buffalo Sabres, Tage Thompson included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Thompson's props versus the Blue Jackets? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tage Thompson vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 26 games this season, Thompson has averaged 18:00 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -10.

Thompson has netted a goal in a game eight times this season in 26 games played, including multiple goals once.

Thompson has a point in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Thompson has an assist in eight of 26 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Thompson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 65.4% that he goes over.

There is a 44.4% chance of Thompson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Thompson Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

The Blue Jackets are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 26 Games 4 19 Points 8 9 Goals 7 10 Assists 1

