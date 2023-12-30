Will Temple be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Temple's complete tournament resume.

How Temple ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 82

Temple's best wins

When Temple took down the Drexel Dragons, who are ranked No. 158 in the RPI, on November 14 by a score of 66-64, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Hysier Miller, as the leading point-getter in the win over Drexel, compiled 19 points, while Matteo Picarelli was second on the team with 11.

Next best wins

78-73 over Albany (NY) (No. 200/RPI) on December 10

55-54 over Portland (No. 225/RPI) on December 24

106-99 at home over La Salle (No. 240/RPI) on November 29

85-65 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 285/RPI) on November 6

75-68 on the road over Navy (No. 347/RPI) on November 10

Temple's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Temple faces the 207th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

The Owls have 18 games remaining this season, including five against teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

Temple has 18 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Temple's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls

South Florida Bulls vs. Temple Owls Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

