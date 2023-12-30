Will Timo Meier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 30?
For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Timo Meier a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.
Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Meier stats and insights
- Meier has scored in eight of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has attempted six shots in one game against the Bruins this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play, Meier has accumulated three goals and three assists.
- He has an 11.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Meier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:58
|Away
|W 6-2
|12/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|18:55
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|2
|0
|16:43
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|12:34
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:22
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|15:30
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:10
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|14:21
|Away
|W 4-2
Devils vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
