Timo Meier and the New Jersey Devils will play on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Meier are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Timo Meier vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Meier Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Meier has averaged 13:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -15.

Meier has scored a goal in eight of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 12 of 27 games this season, Meier has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 27 games this year, Meier has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Meier goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Meier having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Meier Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 27 Games 4 15 Points 0 9 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

