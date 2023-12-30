Will Timothy Liljegren find the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Timothy Liljegren score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Liljegren stats and insights

Liljegren is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 113 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Liljegren recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:22 Away L 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:17 Home L 4-2 12/23/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:20 Away W 4-1 12/21/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 23:30 Away L 9-3 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:38 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:22 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 4:49 Away L 3-2 SO 10/31/2023 Kings 0 0 0 20:50 Home L 4-1 10/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:45 Away L 3-2 OT 10/26/2023 Stars 0 0 0 24:07 Away W 4-1

Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

