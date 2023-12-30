If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Towson and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Towson ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 200

Towson's best wins

When Towson defeated the UMass Minutemen, who are ranked No. 109 in the RPI, on December 6 by a score of 81-71, it was its best win of the year so far. Christian May was the leading scorer in the signature win over UMass, recording 27 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-55 at home over Nicholls State (No. 159/RPI) on December 22

67-58 at home over Morgan State (No. 295/RPI) on November 26

66-62 at home over Robert Morris (No. 325/RPI) on November 12

70-49 on the road over Coppin State (No. 356/RPI) on November 9

89-73 on the road over UMBC (No. 361/RPI) on December 9

Towson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Towson has been given the 151st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Tigers have 12 games remaining against teams over .500. They have six upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Towson has 18 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Towson's next game

Matchup: Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers

Monmouth Hawks vs. Towson Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey

OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey TV Channel: FloHoops

