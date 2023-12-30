Can we count on Tulsa to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Tulsa's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Tulsa ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 290

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tulsa's best wins

Tulsa's signature win this season came on December 16 in a 73-72 victory over the Missouri State Bears. The leading point-getter against Missouri State was PJ Haggerty, who put up 24 points with two rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

72-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 134/RPI) on November 16

88-77 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 174/RPI) on December 5

65-59 at home over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on December 22

79-50 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 278/RPI) on December 19

85-71 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on November 11

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tulsa's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-3

The Golden Hurricane have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six), but also have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 losses (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Tulsa has been given the 10th-easiest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Golden Hurricane's 18 remaining games this season, 15 are against teams with worse records, and 14 are against teams with records above .500.

Tulsa's upcoming schedule features two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Tulsa's next game

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Memphis Tigers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane vs. Memphis Tigers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Tulsa games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.