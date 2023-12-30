Will Tyler Bertuzzi Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on December 30?
Can we count on Tyler Bertuzzi finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)
Bertuzzi stats and insights
- Bertuzzi has scored in six of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
- On the power play, Bertuzzi has accumulated two goals and one assist.
- He takes two shots per game, and converts 9% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.
Bertuzzi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|15:05
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:35
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/23/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:02
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Away
|L 9-3
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:37
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|3
|0
|3
|17:16
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|16:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:04
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|14:27
|Home
|W 4-0
Maple Leafs vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
