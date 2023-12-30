The Toronto Maple Leafs, including Tyler Bertuzzi, are in action Saturday against the Carolina Hurricanes at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bertuzzi's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

BSSO and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Bertuzzi has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 16:02 on the ice per game.

Bertuzzi has a goal in six of 33 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bertuzzi has a point in 10 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Bertuzzi has had an assist in a game five times this year over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 26.3% chance of Bertuzzi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 18th in goals allowed, conceding 113 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 33 Games 1 14 Points 0 6 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.