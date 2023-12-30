Tyler Toffoli will be on the ice when the New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins meet on Saturday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Toffoli in that upcoming Devils-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Tyler Toffoli vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Toffoli Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Toffoli has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 17:25 on the ice per game.

Toffoli has a goal in 11 games this season out of 34 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Toffoli has a point in 17 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points six times.

In 10 of 34 games this year, Toffoli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Toffoli's implied probability to go over his point total is 57.1% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Toffoli has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Toffoli Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 86 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +16.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 34 Games 3 25 Points 1 15 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

