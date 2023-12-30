What are UC Davis' chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How UC Davis ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 2-0 NR NR 332

UC Davis' best wins

UC Davis' best win this season came against the North Dakota State Bison, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 194) in the RPI. UC Davis brought home the 68-53 win at a neutral site on November 14. In the victory against North Dakota State, Ty Johnson posted a team-best 28 points. Elijah Pepper chipped in 24 points.

Next best wins

76-62 at home over UCSB (No. 197/RPI) on December 28

79-78 at home over Pepperdine (No. 304/RPI) on November 9

71-46 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 30

82-61 on the road over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on December 16

UC Davis' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UC Davis gets the 315th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 18 games left this year, including five against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.

UC Davis has 18 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

UC Davis' next game

Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders vs. UC Davis Aggies

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. UC Davis Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

