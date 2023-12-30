2024 NCAA Bracketology: UC Davis March Madness Resume | January 1
What are UC Davis' chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
How UC Davis ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|332
UC Davis' best wins
UC Davis' best win this season came against the North Dakota State Bison, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 194) in the RPI. UC Davis brought home the 68-53 win at a neutral site on November 14. In the victory against North Dakota State, Ty Johnson posted a team-best 28 points. Elijah Pepper chipped in 24 points.
Next best wins
- 76-62 at home over UCSB (No. 197/RPI) on December 28
- 79-78 at home over Pepperdine (No. 304/RPI) on November 9
- 71-46 at home over Cal Poly (No. 322/RPI) on December 30
- 82-61 on the road over Pacific (No. 331/RPI) on December 16
UC Davis' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, UC Davis gets the 315th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.
- The Aggies have 18 games left this year, including five against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records north of .500.
- UC Davis has 18 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.
UC Davis' next game
- Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders vs. UC Davis Aggies
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
