Saturday's game at University Credit Union Center has the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) going head to head against the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) at 5:00 PM ET on December 30. Our computer prediction projects a 74-65 victory for UC Davis, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023

5:00 PM ET

Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 74, Cal Poly 65

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Davis vs. Cal Poly

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Davis (-8.7)

UC Davis (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 139.4

UC Davis has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Cal Poly, who is 6-5-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Aggies are 3-6-0 and the Mustangs are 6-5-0.

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies' +52 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.2 points per game (246th in college basketball) while giving up 67.8 per contest (106th in college basketball).

UC Davis is 311th in the country at 33.3 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 30.8 its opponents average.

UC Davis connects on 7.2 three-pointers per game (213th in college basketball), 1.4 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc (109th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.2%.

The Aggies record 94.1 points per 100 possessions (201st in college basketball), while allowing 88.4 points per 100 possessions (149th in college basketball).

UC Davis has committed 14.5 turnovers per game (340th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.3 (24th in college basketball).

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have been outscored by 7.1 points per game (posting 65.7 points per game, 335th in college basketball, while conceding 72.8 per contest, 228th in college basketball) and have a -93 scoring differential.

Cal Poly pulls down 32.9 rebounds per game (324th in college basketball) while conceding 38.5 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 5.6 boards per game.

Cal Poly knocks down 5.0 three-pointers per game (345th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents.

Cal Poly has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (253rd in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (182nd in college basketball).

