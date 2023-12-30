The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Davis Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.

In games UC Davis shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 310th.

The Aggies record 72.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.8 the Mustangs give up.

UC Davis is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

The Mustangs' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (46.0%).

Cal Poly has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 163rd.

The Mustangs put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 67.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.

Cal Poly has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

UC Davis averages 74.9 points per game at home, compared to 68.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.

Defensively the Aggies have been better at home this season, ceding 67.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.

At home, UC Davis is draining the same number of threes per game as it is on the road (7.0). Meanwhile, it sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison

At home, Cal Poly scores 70.6 points per game. Away, it averages 63.8.

At home the Mustangs are giving up 67.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are away (79.5).

Cal Poly drains fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (5.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/19/2023 Montana L 73-61 University Credit Union Center 12/21/2023 UC Merced W 80-57 University Credit Union Center 12/28/2023 UCSB W 76-62 University Credit Union Center 12/30/2023 Cal Poly - University Credit Union Center 1/4/2024 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center 1/6/2024 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule