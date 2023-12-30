How to Watch UC Davis vs. Cal Poly on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.
UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Davis Stats Insights
- This season, the Aggies have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
- In games UC Davis shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
- The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 310th.
- The Aggies record 72.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.8 the Mustangs give up.
- UC Davis is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.8 points.
Cal Poly Stats Insights
- The Mustangs' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (46.0%).
- Cal Poly has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
- The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 163rd.
- The Mustangs put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 67.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.
- Cal Poly has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison
- UC Davis averages 74.9 points per game at home, compared to 68.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
- Defensively the Aggies have been better at home this season, ceding 67.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.
- At home, UC Davis is draining the same number of threes per game as it is on the road (7.0). Meanwhile, it sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (31.8%).
Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Cal Poly scores 70.6 points per game. Away, it averages 63.8.
- At home the Mustangs are giving up 67.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are away (79.5).
- Cal Poly drains fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (5.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (27.8%).
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Montana
|L 73-61
|University Credit Union Center
|12/21/2023
|UC Merced
|W 80-57
|University Credit Union Center
|12/28/2023
|UCSB
|W 76-62
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Eastern Washington
|L 62-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|Omaha
|W 66-53
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/28/2023
|CSU Northridge
|L 83-73
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|1/4/2024
|Long Beach State
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/6/2024
|UCSB
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
