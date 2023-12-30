The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • This season, the Aggies have a 45.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.2% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Mustangs' opponents have hit.
  • In games UC Davis shoots better than 44.2% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
  • The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Aggies sit at 310th.
  • The Aggies record 72.2 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 72.8 the Mustangs give up.
  • UC Davis is 5-1 when scoring more than 72.8 points.

Cal Poly Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs' 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than the Aggies have given up to their opponents (46.0%).
  • Cal Poly has compiled a 2-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
  • The Mustangs are the 327th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aggies sit at 163rd.
  • The Mustangs put up an average of 65.7 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 67.8 the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • Cal Poly has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Davis averages 74.9 points per game at home, compared to 68.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Aggies have been better at home this season, ceding 67.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 on the road.
  • At home, UC Davis is draining the same number of threes per game as it is on the road (7.0). Meanwhile, it sports a better three-point percentage at home (36.0%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Cal Poly Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Cal Poly scores 70.6 points per game. Away, it averages 63.8.
  • At home the Mustangs are giving up 67.4 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than they are away (79.5).
  • Cal Poly drains fewer 3-pointers at home (4.6 per game) than away (5.0). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (28.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Montana L 73-61 University Credit Union Center
12/21/2023 UC Merced W 80-57 University Credit Union Center
12/28/2023 UCSB W 76-62 University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 Cal Poly - University Credit Union Center
1/4/2024 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center

Cal Poly Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/18/2023 Eastern Washington L 62-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/21/2023 Omaha W 66-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/28/2023 CSU Northridge L 83-73 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
1/4/2024 Long Beach State - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
1/6/2024 UCSB - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

