The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) travel to face the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) after dropping five road games in a row. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UC Davis vs. Cal Poly matchup.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Odds, Spread, Over/Under

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Betting Trends

UC Davis has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

So far this season, three out of the Aggies' 10 games have gone over the point total.

Cal Poly has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Mustangs and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of 12 times this year.

