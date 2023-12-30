UC Davis vs. Cal Poly December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (3-5, 0-0 Big West) facing the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7, 0-0 Big West) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UC Davis Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Quentin Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison
|UC Davis Rank
|UC Davis AVG
|Cal Poly AVG
|Cal Poly Rank
|270th
|70.9
|Points Scored
|66.2
|327th
|164th
|70.1
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|273rd
|334th
|31.8
|Rebounds
|32.5
|326th
|146th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|294th
|257th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|5.4
|332nd
|255th
|12.4
|Assists
|8.8
|360th
|358th
|15.8
|Turnovers
|11.9
|186th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.