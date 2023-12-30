Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Davis Aggies (3-5, 0-0 Big West) facing the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-7, 0-0 Big West) at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Game Information

UC Davis Players to Watch

  • Elijah Pepper: 21.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ty Johnson: 14.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kane Milling: 7.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Niko Rocak: 3.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Leo DeBruhl: 6.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Kobe Sanders: 17.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Quentin Jones: 10.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jarred Hyder: 10.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joel Armotrading: 5.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Aaron Price Jr.: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Stat Comparison

UC Davis Rank UC Davis AVG Cal Poly AVG Cal Poly Rank
270th 70.9 Points Scored 66.2 327th
164th 70.1 Points Allowed 74.9 273rd
334th 31.8 Rebounds 32.5 326th
146th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 7.5 294th
257th 6.6 3pt Made 5.4 332nd
255th 12.4 Assists 8.8 360th
358th 15.8 Turnovers 11.9 186th

