The Cal Poly Mustangs (4-9, 0-1 Big West) are heavy underdogs (by 10.5 points) to break a five-game road losing streak when they visit the UC Davis Aggies (6-6, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The point total is 134.5 in the matchup.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Davis -10.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Davis vs Cal Poly Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

Cal Poly has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Cal Poly's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS record) is higher than UC Davis' .333 mark (3-6-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Davis 6 66.7% 72.2 137.9 67.8 140.6 146.9 Cal Poly 5 45.5% 65.7 137.9 72.8 140.6 135.0

Additional UC Davis vs Cal Poly Insights & Trends

The Aggies put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (72.2) than the Mustangs allow (72.8).

UC Davis has a 2-2 record against the spread and a 5-1 record overall when putting up more than 72.8 points.

The Mustangs' 65.7 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 67.8 the Aggies allow.

When it scores more than 67.8 points, Cal Poly is 1-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Davis 3-6-0 0-0 3-6-0 Cal Poly 6-5-0 3-1 6-5-0

UC Davis vs. Cal Poly Home/Away Splits

UC Davis Cal Poly 4-3 Home Record 3-2 1-3 Away Record 0-6 1-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.6 68.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.8 2-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

