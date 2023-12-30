Can we expect UC Irvine to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How UC Irvine ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-0 NR NR 69

UC Irvine's best wins

UC Irvine's signature win this season came on November 14 in a 70-60 victory against the USC Trojans. Justin Hohn tallied a team-leading 25 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus USC.

Next best wins

77-71 over Toledo (No. 162/RPI) on November 22

73-66 at home over UC Riverside (No. 228/RPI) on December 28

83-68 over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 24

91-74 at home over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on November 11

121-78 at home over South Dakota (No. 275/RPI) on December 16

UC Irvine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

UC Irvine has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Anteaters are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

The Anteaters have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UC Irvine has been given the 80th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

Reviewing the Anteaters' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Irvine's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UC Irvine's next game

Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Fullerton Titans

UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Fullerton Titans Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

Bren Events Center in Irvine, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

