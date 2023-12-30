2024 NCAA Bracketology: UC Irvine March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we expect UC Irvine to secure a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on UC Irvine's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UC Irvine ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|69
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Irvine's best wins
UC Irvine's signature win this season came on November 14 in a 70-60 victory against the USC Trojans. Justin Hohn tallied a team-leading 25 points with four rebounds and zero assists in the matchup versus USC.
Next best wins
- 77-71 over Toledo (No. 162/RPI) on November 22
- 73-66 at home over UC Riverside (No. 228/RPI) on December 28
- 83-68 over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 24
- 91-74 at home over New Mexico State (No. 262/RPI) on November 11
- 121-78 at home over South Dakota (No. 275/RPI) on December 16
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UC Irvine's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 6-1
- UC Irvine has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (four).
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Anteaters are 1-0 -- tied for the 38th-most wins.
- The Anteaters have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, UC Irvine has been given the 80th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- Reviewing the Anteaters' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games versus teams that are above .500 and 14 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Of Irvine's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
UC Irvine's next game
- Matchup: UC Irvine Anteaters vs. CSU Fullerton Titans
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UC Irvine games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.