Saturday's game features the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) and the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) squaring off at Icardo Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-66 victory for heavily favored UC Irvine according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 30.

According to our computer prediction, UC Irvine should cover the spread, which is listed at 9.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 137.5 total.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 77, CSU Bakersfield 66

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield

Pick ATS: UC Irvine (-9.5)



UC Irvine (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



UC Irvine's record against the spread so far this season is 8-4-0, and CSU Bakersfield's is 4-5-0. The Anteaters have a 6-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Roadrunners have a record of 8-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 149.6 points per game, 12.1 more points than this matchup's total.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters average 78.8 points per game (94th in college basketball) while allowing 68.2 per contest (115th in college basketball). They have a +138 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The 38.3 rebounds per game UC Irvine averages rank 108th in college basketball, and are 6.1 more than the 32.2 its opponents collect per contest.

UC Irvine knocks down 6.4 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball) at a 36.2% rate (81st in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 33.2% from deep.

The Anteaters' 99.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 89th in college basketball, and the 86.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 94th in college basketball.

UC Irvine and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Anteaters commit 11.5 per game (155th in college basketball) and force 12.2 (176th in college basketball play).

CSU Bakersfield Performance Insights

The Roadrunners score 70.8 points per game (277th in college basketball) and give up 70.3 (163rd in college basketball) for a +5 scoring differential overall.

CSU Bakersfield wins the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. It records 35.2 rebounds per game, 245th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 33.5.

CSU Bakersfield knocks down 4.7 three-pointers per game (352nd in college basketball) while shooting 30.6% from deep (298th in college basketball). It is making 2.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game at 35.0%.

CSU Bakersfield has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.8 per game (95th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (139th in college basketball).

