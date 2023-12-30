How to Watch UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) travel to face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- This season, the Anteaters have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have hit.
- In games UC Irvine shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
- The Anteaters are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 243rd.
- The Anteaters average 8.5 more points per game (78.8) than the Roadrunners allow (70.3).
- UC Irvine is 7-0 when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
- CSU Bakersfield has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
- The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 84th.
- The Roadrunners' 70.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 68.2 the Anteaters allow.
- When CSU Bakersfield gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 5-4.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison
- UC Irvine is scoring 99 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 65.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Anteaters are ceding 2.4 fewer points per game (67.3) than on the road (69.7).
- In home games, UC Irvine is sinking two more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.2%) compared to in away games (31.5%).
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison
- At home CSU Bakersfield is scoring 88 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.7).
- At home the Roadrunners are conceding 62.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than they are away (77.3).
- CSU Bakersfield makes more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (30.7%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|South Dakota
|W 121-78
|Bren Events Center
|12/20/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 78-65
|The Pit
|12/28/2023
|UC Riverside
|W 73-66
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/4/2024
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/6/2024
|UC Davis
|-
|Bren Events Center
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Fresno State
|L 61-58
|Save Mart Center
|12/19/2023
|South Dakota
|W 96-76
|Icardo Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UCSD
|L 76-64
|LionTree Arena
|12/30/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/4/2024
|Hawaii
|-
|Icardo Center
|1/11/2024
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.