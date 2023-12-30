The UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) travel to face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • This season, the Anteaters have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have hit.
  • In games UC Irvine shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.
  • The Anteaters are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 243rd.
  • The Anteaters average 8.5 more points per game (78.8) than the Roadrunners allow (70.3).
  • UC Irvine is 7-0 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

  • The Roadrunners' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have given up to their opponents (41.3%).
  • CSU Bakersfield has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.
  • The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 84th.
  • The Roadrunners' 70.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 68.2 the Anteaters allow.
  • When CSU Bakersfield gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 5-4.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

  • UC Irvine is scoring 99 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 65.3 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Anteaters are ceding 2.4 fewer points per game (67.3) than on the road (69.7).
  • In home games, UC Irvine is sinking two more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.2%) compared to in away games (31.5%).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

  • At home CSU Bakersfield is scoring 88 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.7).
  • At home the Roadrunners are conceding 62.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than they are away (77.3).
  • CSU Bakersfield makes more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 South Dakota W 121-78 Bren Events Center
12/20/2023 @ New Mexico L 78-65 The Pit
12/28/2023 UC Riverside W 73-66 Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center
1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton - Bren Events Center
1/6/2024 UC Davis - Bren Events Center

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ Fresno State L 61-58 Save Mart Center
12/19/2023 South Dakota W 96-76 Icardo Center
12/28/2023 @ UCSD L 76-64 LionTree Arena
12/30/2023 UC Irvine - Icardo Center
1/4/2024 Hawaii - Icardo Center
1/11/2024 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center

