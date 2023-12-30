The UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) travel to face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) after dropping four consecutive road games. It begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UC Irvine Stats Insights

This season, the Anteaters have a 48.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.5% higher than the 43.6% of shots the Roadrunners' opponents have hit.

In games UC Irvine shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 7-1 overall.

The Anteaters are the 110th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Roadrunners rank 243rd.

The Anteaters average 8.5 more points per game (78.8) than the Roadrunners allow (70.3).

UC Irvine is 7-0 when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

The Roadrunners' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points higher than the Anteaters have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

CSU Bakersfield has put together a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.3% from the field.

The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners rank 84th.

The Roadrunners' 70.8 points per game are only 2.6 more points than the 68.2 the Anteaters allow.

When CSU Bakersfield gives up fewer than 78.8 points, it is 5-4.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

UC Irvine is scoring 99 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 65.3 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Anteaters are ceding 2.4 fewer points per game (67.3) than on the road (69.7).

In home games, UC Irvine is sinking two more three-pointers per game (7.8) than on the road (5.8). It also sports a higher three-point percentage at home (39.2%) compared to in away games (31.5%).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

At home CSU Bakersfield is scoring 88 points per game, 24.3 more than it is averaging on the road (63.7).

At home the Roadrunners are conceding 62.5 points per game, 14.8 fewer points than they are away (77.3).

CSU Bakersfield makes more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than on the road (4.5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than on the road (30.7%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 South Dakota W 121-78 Bren Events Center 12/20/2023 @ New Mexico L 78-65 The Pit 12/28/2023 UC Riverside W 73-66 Bren Events Center 12/30/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center 1/4/2024 CSU Fullerton - Bren Events Center 1/6/2024 UC Davis - Bren Events Center

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule