The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield matchup.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center in Bakersfield, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline CSU Bakersfield Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-9.5) 137.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-9.5) 136.5 -480 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Trends

UC Irvine has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Anteaters' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

CSU Bakersfield is 4-7-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, eight out of the Roadrunners' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.