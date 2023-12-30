The UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) in a matchup of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UC Irvine Players to Watch

  • Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
  • Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Derin Saran: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dean Keeler: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

  • Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank
94th 78.8 Points Scored 70.8 277th
115th 68.2 Points Allowed 70.3 163rd
108th 38.3 Rebounds 35.2 244th
145th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.4 85th
275th 6.4 3pt Made 4.7 352nd
32nd 17 Assists 11.2 325th
155th 11.5 Turnovers 10.8 95th

