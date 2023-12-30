The UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) in a matchup of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Derin Saran: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Dean Keeler: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch

Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG CSU Bakersfield AVG CSU Bakersfield Rank 94th 78.8 Points Scored 70.8 277th 115th 68.2 Points Allowed 70.3 163rd 108th 38.3 Rebounds 35.2 244th 145th 9.6 Off. Rebounds 10.4 85th 275th 6.4 3pt Made 4.7 352nd 32nd 17 Assists 11.2 325th 155th 11.5 Turnovers 10.8 95th

