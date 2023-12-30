UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) meet the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) in a matchup of Big West teams at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UC Irvine (-9.5)
- Total: 137.5
- TV: ESPN+
- TV: ESPN+
UC Irvine Players to Watch
- Justin Hohn: 13.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 6 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Derin Saran: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dean Keeler: 7.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
CSU Bakersfield Players to Watch
- Kaleb Higgins: 17.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Modestas Kancleris: 6.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Marvin McGhee: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ugnius Jarusevicius: 8.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Cameron Wilbon: 5.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Stat Comparison
|UC Irvine Rank
|UC Irvine AVG
|CSU Bakersfield AVG
|CSU Bakersfield Rank
|94th
|78.8
|Points Scored
|70.8
|277th
|115th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|163rd
|108th
|38.3
|Rebounds
|35.2
|244th
|145th
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|85th
|275th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|4.7
|352nd
|32nd
|17
|Assists
|11.2
|325th
|155th
|11.5
|Turnovers
|10.8
|95th
