The CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (5-7, 0-1 Big West) host the UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 1-0 Big West) after winning four straight home games. The Anteaters are favored by 9.5 points in the contest, which tips at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bakersfield, California

Bakersfield, California Venue: Icardo Center

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UC Irvine -9.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Irvine vs CSU Bakersfield Betting Records & Stats

The Anteaters are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

UC Irvine has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Anteaters, based on the moneyline, is 83.3%.

So far this year, CSU Bakersfield has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread.

The Roadrunners have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +375 moneyline underdog.

CSU Bakersfield has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Irvine 7 58.3% 78.8 149.6 68.2 138.5 143.6 CSU Bakersfield 8 80% 70.8 149.6 70.3 138.5 137.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UC Irvine vs CSU Bakersfield Insights & Trends

The Anteaters put up 8.5 more points per game (78.8) than the Roadrunners allow (70.3).

When UC Irvine scores more than 70.3 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Roadrunners score an average of 70.8 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 68.2 the Anteaters allow.

CSU Bakersfield has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 68.2 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Irvine 8-4-0 1-1 6-6-0 CSU Bakersfield 4-5-0 2-2 8-2-0

UC Irvine vs. CSU Bakersfield Home/Away Splits

UC Irvine CSU Bakersfield 4-0 Home Record 4-0 1-5 Away Record 0-6 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 99.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 88.0 65.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.7 3-0-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-1-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.