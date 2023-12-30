Will UC Riverside be one of the teams to earn a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes UC Riverside's full tournament resume.

How UC Riverside ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 1-1 NR NR 217

UC Riverside's best wins

UC Riverside beat the No. 197-ranked (according to the RPI) UCSB Gauchos, 79-77, on December 30, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. Against UCSB, Barrington Hargress led the team by tallying 26 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

74-68 over Green Bay (No. 198/RPI) on November 21

68-62 at home over North Dakota (No. 227/RPI) on December 3

82-67 at home over Idaho (No. 285/RPI) on December 21

UC Riverside's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

UC Riverside has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

UC Riverside faces the 93rd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

As far as the Highlanders' upcoming schedule, they have four games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Riverside has 18 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

UC Riverside's next game

Matchup: UC Riverside Highlanders vs. UC Davis Aggies

UC Riverside Highlanders vs. UC Davis Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

