Saturday's game features the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) and the UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) squaring off at UCR Student Recreation Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 72-71 win for UC Riverside according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UC Riverside vs. UCSB Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Riverside vs. UCSB Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 72, UCSB 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Riverside vs. UCSB

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Riverside (-0.1)

UC Riverside (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 142.9

UC Riverside has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to UCSB, who is 3-6-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Highlanders are 6-4-0 and the Gauchos are 4-5-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have a -32 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 68.9 points per game to rank 303rd in college basketball and are giving up 71.4 per contest to rank 195th in college basketball.

UC Riverside wins the rebound battle by 1.8 boards on average. It collects 37.1 rebounds per game, which ranks 160th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.3 per contest.

UC Riverside makes 8.4 three-pointers per game (100th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 30.8% from deep while its opponents hit 39.7% from long range.

The Highlanders rank 275th in college basketball with 90.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 274th in college basketball defensively with 93.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UC Riverside has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 8.8 per game (10th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.1 (276th in college basketball).

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos have a +67 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.1 points per game. They're putting up 80.8 points per game, 61st in college basketball, and are giving up 74.7 per contest to rank 274th in college basketball.

UCSB is 69th in the nation at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 9.0 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

UCSB hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (294th in college basketball) at a 37.2% rate (50th in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 its opponents make, shooting 32.0% from deep.

UCSB has committed 4.3 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.6 (310th in college basketball) while forcing 9.3 (349th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.