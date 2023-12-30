Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7, 0-0 Big West) facing the UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 0-0 Big West) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. UCSB Game Information

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Benjamin Griscti: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Wil Tattersall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 21.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

21.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Yohan Traore: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cole Anderson: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Riverside vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank 309th 68.0 Points Scored 81.4 54th 201st 71.6 Points Allowed 73.9 249th 175th 37.0 Rebounds 40.1 57th 65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 205th 108th 8.3 3pt Made 6.2 292nd 150th 14.1 Assists 15.7 66th 24th 9.4 Turnovers 13.8 316th

