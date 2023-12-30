UC Riverside vs. UCSB December 30 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7, 0-0 Big West) facing the UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 0-0 Big West) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
UC Riverside vs. UCSB Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Wil Tattersall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 21.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
UC Riverside vs. UCSB Stat Comparison
|UC Riverside Rank
|UC Riverside AVG
|UCSB AVG
|UCSB Rank
|309th
|68.0
|Points Scored
|81.4
|54th
|201st
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|73.9
|249th
|175th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|40.1
|57th
|65th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|205th
|108th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|6.2
|292nd
|150th
|14.1
|Assists
|15.7
|66th
|24th
|9.4
|Turnovers
|13.8
|316th
