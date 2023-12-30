Saturday's Big West schedule includes the UC Riverside Highlanders (4-7, 0-0 Big West) facing the UCSB Gauchos (6-3, 0-0 Big West) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UC Riverside vs. UCSB Game Information

UC Riverside Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Moses: 13.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Barrington Hargress: 11.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Nate Pickens: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Benjamin Griscti: 7.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Wil Tattersall: 6.1 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 21.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 11.2 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Riverside vs. UCSB Stat Comparison

UC Riverside Rank UC Riverside AVG UCSB AVG UCSB Rank
309th 68.0 Points Scored 81.4 54th
201st 71.6 Points Allowed 73.9 249th
175th 37.0 Rebounds 40.1 57th
65th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 8.9 205th
108th 8.3 3pt Made 6.2 292nd
150th 14.1 Assists 15.7 66th
24th 9.4 Turnovers 13.8 316th

