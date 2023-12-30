2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCLA March Madness Odds | January 1
Will UCLA be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features UCLA's complete tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000
How UCLA ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-7
|1-1
|NR
|NR
|246
UCLA's best wins
In its best win of the season, UCLA beat the Oregon State Beavers in a 69-62 win on December 28. Adem Bona, as the leading scorer in the win over Oregon State, put up 13 points, while Dylan Andrews was second on the team with 13.
Next best wins
- 66-65 at home over UC Riverside (No. 228/RPI) on November 30
- 68-50 at home over Lafayette (No. 337/RPI) on November 10
- 75-44 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 346/RPI) on November 6
- 78-58 at home over LIU (No. 350/RPI) on November 15
UCLA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- According to the RPI, UCLA has three losses to Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.
- The Bruins have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, UCLA has the 87th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Bruins' upcoming schedule includes two games against teams with worse records and 12 games versus teams with records above .500.
- When it comes to UCLA's upcoming schedule, it has 14 games remaining, with one coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
UCLA's next game
- Matchup: UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN2
