What are UCSB's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on UCSB's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How UCSB ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-2 NR NR 155

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB's best wins

UCSB's signature victory this season came against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 143) in the RPI. UCSB brought home the 70-59 win at home on November 29. Ajay Mitchell, as the top point-getter in the win over Northern Arizona, compiled 25 points, while Josh Pierre-Louis was second on the team with 10.

Next best wins

69-65 on the road over Fresno State (No. 209/RPI) on November 27

94-81 at home over Howard (No. 262/RPI) on December 20

68-59 over Loyola Marymount (No. 271/RPI) on December 16

96-72 at home over Le Moyne (No. 324/RPI) on November 19

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCSB's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

UCSB has the 255th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Gauchos' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

UCSB's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UCSB's next game

Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. UCSD Tritons

UCSB Gauchos vs. UCSD Tritons Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming UCSB games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.