Saturday's contest at UCR Student Recreation Center has the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) going head to head against the UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 72-71 win for UC Riverside, so it should be a tight matchup.

Based on our computer prediction, UC Riverside projects to cover the 1.5-point spread in its matchup versus UCSB. The over/under has been set at 142.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

UCR Student Recreation Center Line: UCSB -1.5

UCSB -1.5 Point Total: 142.5

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Riverside 72, UCSB 71

Spread & Total Prediction for UCSB vs. UC Riverside

Pick ATS: UC Riverside (+1.5)



UC Riverside (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



UCSB is 3-6-0 against the spread, while UC Riverside's ATS record this season is 6-4-0. The Gauchos have a 4-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Highlanders have a record of 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams combine to score 149.7 points per game, 7.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Other College Basketball Predictions

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos' +67 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.8 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 74.7 per contest (270th in college basketball).

UCSB ranks 72nd in the nation at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 9.0 more than the 30.4 its opponents average.

UCSB makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (295th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.0 on average.

The Gauchos rank 54th in college basketball by averaging 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 276th in college basketball, allowing 93.8 points per 100 possessions.

UCSB has lost the turnover battle by 4.3 turnovers per game, committing 13.6 (311th in college basketball action) while forcing 9.3 (347th in college basketball).

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders have been outscored by 2.5 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 302nd in college basketball, while allowing 71.4 per contest, 195th in college basketball) and have a -32 scoring differential.

UC Riverside records 37.1 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) while conceding 35.3 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.8 boards per game.

UC Riverside connects on 8.4 three-pointers per game (99th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (287th in college basketball), compared to the 7.5 its opponents make, shooting 39.7% from deep.

UC Riverside has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 8.8 (ninth in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (271st in college basketball).

