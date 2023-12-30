How to Watch UCSB vs. UC Riverside on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) travel in Big West play against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB Stats Insights
- This season, the Gauchos have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
- In games UCSB shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
- The Gauchos are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 155th.
- The Gauchos average 80.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.4 the Highlanders give up.
- UCSB has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.
UC Riverside Stats Insights
- The Highlanders are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 44.9% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.
- UC Riverside is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
- The Highlanders are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 256th.
- The Highlanders put up 5.8 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Gauchos give up to opponents (74.7).
- UC Riverside is 5-6 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.
UCSB Home & Away Comparison
- UCSB is posting 92.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 25.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (67.0).
- Defensively the Gauchos have been better in home games this season, surrendering 74.8 points per game, compared to 78.5 on the road.
- UCSB is averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 5.7 more threes and 16.9% points better than it is averaging in away games (3.0 threes per game, 25.0% three-point percentage).
UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison
- At home UC Riverside is scoring 80.8 points per game, 21.1 more than it is averaging on the road (59.7).
- The Highlanders give up 66.2 points per game at home, and 75.6 away.
- At home, UC Riverside knocks down 7.6 trifectas per game, 1.4 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than away (32.6%) as well.
UCSB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|W 68-59
|Footprint Center
|12/20/2023
|Howard
|W 94-81
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Davis
|L 76-62
|University Credit Union Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UCSD
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Cal Baptist
|L 70-69
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/21/2023
|Idaho
|W 82-67
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|L 73-66
|Bren Events Center
|12/30/2023
|UCSB
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/4/2024
|UC Davis
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
