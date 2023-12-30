The UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) travel in Big West play against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSB Stats Insights

  • This season, the Gauchos have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.
  • In games UCSB shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.
  • The Gauchos are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 155th.
  • The Gauchos average 80.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.4 the Highlanders give up.
  • UCSB has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

  • The Highlanders are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 44.9% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.
  • UC Riverside is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Highlanders are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 256th.
  • The Highlanders put up 5.8 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Gauchos give up to opponents (74.7).
  • UC Riverside is 5-6 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

  • UCSB is posting 92.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 25.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (67.0).
  • Defensively the Gauchos have been better in home games this season, surrendering 74.8 points per game, compared to 78.5 on the road.
  • UCSB is averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 5.7 more threes and 16.9% points better than it is averaging in away games (3.0 threes per game, 25.0% three-point percentage).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

  • At home UC Riverside is scoring 80.8 points per game, 21.1 more than it is averaging on the road (59.7).
  • The Highlanders give up 66.2 points per game at home, and 75.6 away.
  • At home, UC Riverside knocks down 7.6 trifectas per game, 1.4 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than away (32.6%) as well.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount W 68-59 Footprint Center
12/20/2023 Howard W 94-81 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Davis L 76-62 University Credit Union Center
12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UCSD - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Cal Baptist L 70-69 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/21/2023 Idaho W 82-67 UCR Student Recreation Center
12/28/2023 @ UC Irvine L 73-66 Bren Events Center
12/30/2023 UCSB - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/4/2024 UC Davis - UCR Student Recreation Center
1/6/2024 @ Long Beach State - Walter Pyramid

