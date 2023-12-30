The UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) travel in Big West play against the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

UCSB Stats Insights

This season, the Gauchos have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Highlanders' opponents have made.

In games UCSB shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 6-2 overall.

The Gauchos are the 72nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Highlanders rank 155th.

The Gauchos average 80.8 points per game, 9.4 more points than the 71.4 the Highlanders give up.

UCSB has a 4-2 record when putting up more than 71.4 points.

UC Riverside Stats Insights

The Highlanders are shooting 39.3% from the field, 5.6% lower than the 44.9% the Gauchos' opponents have shot this season.

UC Riverside is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Highlanders are the 155th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gauchos sit at 256th.

The Highlanders put up 5.8 fewer points per game (68.9) than the Gauchos give up to opponents (74.7).

UC Riverside is 5-6 when allowing fewer than 80.8 points.

UCSB Home & Away Comparison

UCSB is posting 92.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 25.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (67.0).

Defensively the Gauchos have been better in home games this season, surrendering 74.8 points per game, compared to 78.5 on the road.

UCSB is averaging 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 5.7 more threes and 16.9% points better than it is averaging in away games (3.0 threes per game, 25.0% three-point percentage).

UC Riverside Home & Away Comparison

At home UC Riverside is scoring 80.8 points per game, 21.1 more than it is averaging on the road (59.7).

The Highlanders give up 66.2 points per game at home, and 75.6 away.

At home, UC Riverside knocks down 7.6 trifectas per game, 1.4 fewer than it averages on the road (9.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (27.5%) than away (32.6%) as well.

UCSB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Loyola Marymount W 68-59 Footprint Center 12/20/2023 Howard W 94-81 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/28/2023 @ UC Davis L 76-62 University Credit Union Center 12/30/2023 @ UC Riverside - UCR Student Recreation Center 1/4/2024 UCSD - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Cal Poly - Robert A. Mott Gymnasium

UC Riverside Upcoming Schedule