The UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UCSB Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB Players to Watch

Ajay Mitchell: 18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.6 PTS, 6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Yohan Traore: 16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK Cole Anderson: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Isaiah Moses: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Barrington Hargress: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Nate Pickens: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Benjamin Griscti: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Kyle Owens: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank 57th 80.8 Points Scored 68.9 302nd 269th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.4 195th 72nd 39.4 Rebounds 37.1 155th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 99th 296th 6.2 3pt Made 8.4 99th 89th 15.3 Assists 14.2 134th 311th 13.6 Turnovers 8.8 9th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.