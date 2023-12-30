The UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Information

UCSB Players to Watch

  • Ajay Mitchell: 18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.6 PTS, 6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Yohan Traore: 16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Cole Anderson: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

UC Riverside Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Moses: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Barrington Hargress: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Nate Pickens: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Benjamin Griscti: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kyle Owens: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison

UCSB Rank UCSB AVG UC Riverside AVG UC Riverside Rank
57th 80.8 Points Scored 68.9 302nd
269th 74.7 Points Allowed 71.4 195th
72nd 39.4 Rebounds 37.1 155th
256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 99th
296th 6.2 3pt Made 8.4 99th
89th 15.3 Assists 14.2 134th
311th 13.6 Turnovers 8.8 9th

