UCSB vs. UC Riverside December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) face the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) in a clash of Big West squads at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
UCSB vs. UC Riverside Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: UCSB (-1.5)
- Total: 142.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UCSB Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UCSB Players to Watch
- Ajay Mitchell: 18.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ariel Bland: 7.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Josh Pierre-Louis: 11.6 PTS, 6 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Yohan Traore: 16.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cole Anderson: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Riverside Players to Watch
- Isaiah Moses: 13 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Barrington Hargress: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Nate Pickens: 6.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Benjamin Griscti: 9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kyle Owens: 7.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCSB vs. UC Riverside Stat Comparison
|UCSB Rank
|UCSB AVG
|UC Riverside AVG
|UC Riverside Rank
|57th
|80.8
|Points Scored
|68.9
|302nd
|269th
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|71.4
|195th
|72nd
|39.4
|Rebounds
|37.1
|155th
|256th
|8.2
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|99th
|296th
|6.2
|3pt Made
|8.4
|99th
|89th
|15.3
|Assists
|14.2
|134th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|8.8
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.