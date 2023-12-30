Big West opponents square off when the UCSB Gauchos (7-4, 0-1 Big West) visit the UC Riverside Highlanders (5-8, 0-1 Big West) at UCR Student Recreation Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The Highlanders are 2.5-point underdogs in the game. The point total in the matchup is 144.5.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Riverside, California

Riverside, California Venue: UCR Student Recreation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCSB -2.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCSB vs UC Riverside Betting Records & Stats

The Gauchos are 3-6-0 against the spread this season.

UC Riverside is 6-4-0 against the spread this year.

UC Riverside has a 6-4-0 ATS record this season compared to the 3-6-0 mark from UCSB.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCSB 5 55.6% 80.8 149.7 74.7 146.1 147.3 UC Riverside 1 10% 68.9 149.7 71.4 146.1 134.9

Additional UCSB vs UC Riverside Insights & Trends

The 80.8 points per game the Gauchos average are 9.4 more points than the Highlanders give up (71.4).

UCSB has a 1-3 record against the spread and a 4-2 record overall when scoring more than 71.4 points.

The Highlanders put up an average of 68.9 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 74.7 the Gauchos give up to opponents.

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCSB 3-6-0 1-4 4-5-0 UC Riverside 6-4-0 4-3 6-4-0

UCSB vs. UC Riverside Home/Away Splits

UCSB UC Riverside 5-1 Home Record 4-1 1-3 Away Record 0-7 1-3-0 Home ATS Record 3-0-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 92.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 59.7 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

