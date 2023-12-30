2024 NCAA Bracketology: UCSD March Madness Resume | January 1
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UCSD be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How UCSD ranks
|Record
|Big West Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|242
UCSD's best wins
Against the Denver Pioneers on November 6, UCSD registered its signature win of the season, which was a 95-87 home victory. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, as the top scorer in the win over Denver, dropped 21 points, while Hayden Gray was second on the team with 18.
Next best wins
- 69-63 at home over San Diego (No. 167/RPI) on November 11
- 76-64 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on December 28
- 83-52 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on December 18
- 73-55 at home over Navy (No. 347/RPI) on November 18
UCSD's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- UCSD has the 194th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Tritons have 14 games remaining against teams over .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Looking at UCSD's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
UCSD's next game
- Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. UCSD Tritons
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
