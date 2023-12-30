When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UCSD be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How UCSD ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 1-0 NR NR 242

UCSD's best wins

Against the Denver Pioneers on November 6, UCSD registered its signature win of the season, which was a 95-87 home victory. Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones, as the top scorer in the win over Denver, dropped 21 points, while Hayden Gray was second on the team with 18.

Next best wins

69-63 at home over San Diego (No. 167/RPI) on November 11

76-64 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on December 28

83-52 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 341/RPI) on December 18

73-55 at home over Navy (No. 347/RPI) on November 18

UCSD's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

UCSD has the 194th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Tritons have 14 games remaining against teams over .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Looking at UCSD's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

UCSD's next game

Matchup: UCSB Gauchos vs. UCSD Tritons

UCSB Gauchos vs. UCSD Tritons Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

