What are USC's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on USC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +4000

+4000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +8000

How USC ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-2 NR 36 148

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

USC's best wins

USC registered its best win of the season on November 6, when it claimed an 82-69 victory over the Kansas State Wildcats, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in the RPI. Boogie Ellis led the way versus Kansas State, compiling 22 points. Second on the team was Isaiah Collier with 15 points.

Next best wins

71-63 over Seton Hall (No. 98/RPI) on November 23

106-78 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 29

79-59 on the road over Alabama State (No. 170/RPI) on December 19

81-70 at home over Brown (No. 330/RPI) on November 19

85-59 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 333/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

USC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Trojans are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins, but also tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, USC faces the 48th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

The Trojans have 15 games remaining this year, including two against teams with worse records, and 13 against teams with records over .500.

USC's upcoming schedule features two games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

USC's next game

Matchup: USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears

USC Trojans vs. California Golden Bears Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming USC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.