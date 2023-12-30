2024 NCAA Bracketology: Utah State March Madness Odds | January 1
Can we count on Utah State to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000
How Utah State ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|16
Utah State's best wins
On December 16 versus the San Francisco Dons, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in the RPI rankings, Utah State secured its best win of the season, a 54-53 victory at a neutral site. Against San Francisco, Ian Martinez led the team by amassing 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 79-69 at home over UC Irvine (No. 54/RPI) on December 2
- 80-65 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on December 22
- 65-62 over Akron (No. 112/RPI) on November 20
- 84-82 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 115/RPI) on December 13
- 81-76 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 145/RPI) on November 28
Utah State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, Utah State has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
- The Aggies have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Utah State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, Utah State has been handed the 67th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- The Aggies have 18 games remaining this season, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records over .500.
- Of Utah St's 18 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Utah State's next game
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado
- TV Channel: MW Network
