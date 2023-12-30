Can we count on Utah State to secure a spot in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Utah State ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 NR NR 16

Utah State's best wins

On December 16 versus the San Francisco Dons, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 49) in the RPI rankings, Utah State secured its best win of the season, a 54-53 victory at a neutral site. Against San Francisco, Ian Martinez led the team by amassing 20 points to go along with eight rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-69 at home over UC Irvine (No. 54/RPI) on December 2

80-65 at home over East Tennessee State (No. 97/RPI) on December 22

65-62 over Akron (No. 112/RPI) on November 20

84-82 on the road over Santa Clara (No. 115/RPI) on December 13

81-76 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 145/RPI) on November 28

Utah State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, Utah State has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

The Aggies have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Utah State is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Utah State has been handed the 67th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Aggies have 18 games remaining this season, including 13 versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records over .500.

Of Utah St's 18 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Utah State's next game

Matchup: Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies

Air Force Falcons vs. Utah State Aggies Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado TV Channel: MW Network

