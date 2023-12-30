What are Utah Tech's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Utah Tech ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 2-0 NR NR 129

Utah Tech's best wins

In its signature win of the season, Utah Tech defeated the Utah Valley Wolverines in a 65-53 win on December 2. In the victory over Utah Valley, Beon Riley dropped a team-high 21 points. Jaylen Searles came through with 15 points.

Next best wins

81-79 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 233/RPI) on November 11

72-69 on the road over Cal Baptist (No. 245/RPI) on December 6

96-92 at home over Florida International (No. 305/RPI) on December 30

73-66 on the road over Lindenwood (No. 310/RPI) on November 27

Utah Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

The Trailblazers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Utah Tech is playing the 217th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

Of the Trailblazers' 18 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records north of .500.

As far as Utah Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Utah Tech's next game

Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers

Seattle U Redhawks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington

Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

