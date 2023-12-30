If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Utah and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

+15000 Preseason national championship odds: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Utah ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 2-0 31 40 17

Utah's best wins

When Utah beat the BYU Cougars (No. 14 in the AP's Top 25) on December 9 by a score of 73-69, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Gabe Madsen, as the leading point-getter in the win over BYU, tallied 17 points, while Branden Carlson was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

95-90 at home over Washington (No. 42/RPI) on December 31

78-71 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 56/RPI) on November 27

77-70 over Wake Forest (No. 60/RPI) on November 16

80-58 at home over Washington State (No. 81/RPI) on December 29

101-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 6

Utah's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Utah has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Utes are 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 14th-most victories.

Utah has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Utah has to manage the 11th-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Utes' upcoming schedule, they have 14 games on tap against teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

In terms of Utah's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Utah's next game

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes

Arizona State Sun Devils vs. Utah Utes Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN2

