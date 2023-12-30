If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Utah Valley and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Utah Valley ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 1-1 NR NR 115

Utah Valley's best wins

Utah Valley, in its signature win of the season, took down the Weber State Wildcats 70-54 on December 5. With 19 points, Caleb Stone-Carrawell was the top scorer against Weber State. Second on the team was Nate Tshimanga, with 14 points.

Next best wins

78-72 at home over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on November 29

79-73 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on November 9

67-65 over Southern Miss (No. 268/RPI) on November 19

Utah Valley's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, the Wolverines have two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the nation.

Utah Valley has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Utah Valley has been given the 59th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

In terms of the Wolverines' upcoming schedule, they have six games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 11 contests against teams over .500.

Looking at Utah Valley's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Utah Valley's next game

Matchup: Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Cal Baptist Lancers

Utah Valley Wolverines vs. Cal Baptist Lancers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 8:00 PM ET Location: UCCU Center in Orem, Utah

UCCU Center in Orem, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

