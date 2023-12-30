For bracketology insights on Villanova and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

+3500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +3500

How Villanova ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 54

Villanova's best wins

Villanova's signature win of the season came on November 23 in an 83-81 overtime victory against the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels. Eric Dixon was the leading scorer in the signature win over North Carolina, recording 34 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-63 over Memphis (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 24

68-66 on the road over Creighton (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 20

85-69 over Texas Tech (No. 79/RPI) on November 22

57-40 at home over Maryland (No. 162/RPI) on November 17

65-56 at home over UCLA (No. 191/RPI) on December 9

Villanova's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Villanova has tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

According to the RPI, Villanova has three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Villanova gets the 36th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Wildcats have 17 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Villanova's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Villanova's next game

Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers

Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

