2024 NCAA Bracketology: Villanova March Madness Odds | January 1
For bracketology insights on Villanova and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Preseason national championship odds: +3500
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +3500
How Villanova ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|54
Villanova's best wins
Villanova's signature win of the season came on November 23 in an 83-81 overtime victory against the No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels. Eric Dixon was the leading scorer in the signature win over North Carolina, recording 34 points with 10 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 79-63 over Memphis (No. 19/AP Poll) on November 24
- 68-66 on the road over Creighton (No. 22/AP Poll) on December 20
- 85-69 over Texas Tech (No. 79/RPI) on November 22
- 57-40 at home over Maryland (No. 162/RPI) on November 17
- 65-56 at home over UCLA (No. 191/RPI) on December 9
Villanova's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 3-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Villanova has tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
- Based on the RPI, the Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, Villanova has three losses to Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 49th-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Villanova gets the 36th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Wildcats have 17 games left on the schedule, with 16 contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Villanova's upcoming schedule includes six games against Top 25-ranked opponents.
Villanova's next game
- Matchup: Villanova Wildcats vs. Xavier Musketeers
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 8:30 PM ET
- Location: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
