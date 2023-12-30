Can we expect Vincent Desharnais scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Desharnais stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.

Desharnais has zero points on the power play.

Desharnais averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Desharnais recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/28/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:17 Away W 5-0 12/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 4-3 12/21/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 6-3 12/19/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:38 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:34 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:17 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:43 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:43 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:23 Home W 6-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW

ESPN+ and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.