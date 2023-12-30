Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Kings on December 30?
Can we expect Vincent Desharnais scoring a goal when the Edmonton Oilers match up against the Los Angeles Kings at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Desharnais stats and insights
- In one of 30 games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kings.
- Desharnais has zero points on the power play.
- Desharnais averages 0.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have conceded 75 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.
Desharnais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/28/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:17
|Away
|W 5-0
|12/22/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/21/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:01
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:22
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:17
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:23
|Home
|W 6-1
Oilers vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
