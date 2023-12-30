If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Washington and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

+30000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +30000

How Washington ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 0-2 39 NR 76

Washington's best wins

Against the No. 13 Gonzaga Bulldogs on December 9, Washington secured its signature win of the season, a 78-73 home victory. In the victory over Gonzaga, Keion Brooks Jr. amassed a team-best 17 points. Sahvir Wheeler chipped in 16 points.

Next best wins

74-71 over Xavier (No. 86/RPI) on November 18

73-66 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on December 21

100-99 on the road over Seattle U (No. 172/RPI) on December 17

91-57 at home over Bellarmine (No. 229/RPI) on November 6

85-61 at home over Montana State (No. 246/RPI) on December 5

Washington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-5 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Washington has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation according to the RPI (five).

According to the RPI, the Huskies have one win versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, Washington has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Washington faces the 10th-toughest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Huskies have 17 games left this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 12 against teams with records north of .500.

UW has 17 games remaining this season, including one contest versus Top 25 teams.

Washington's next game

Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks

Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

