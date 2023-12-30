Will Washington State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Washington State's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

+20000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000

How Washington State ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-2 NR NR 56

Washington State's best wins

On December 21 versus the Boise State Broncos, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48) in the RPI rankings, Washington State captured its best win of the season, a 66-61 victory at a neutral site. Isaac Jones was the leading scorer in the signature win over Boise State, recording 21 points with five rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 88/RPI) on December 2

82-72 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 27

93-53 at home over Utah Tech (No. 168/RPI) on November 24

83-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on November 10

78-57 over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on November 19

Washington State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Washington State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).

The Cougars have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Washington State has been handed the 113th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Of the Cougars' 17 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.

Looking at Wazzu's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Washington State's next game

Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers

Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET Location: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

