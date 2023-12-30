2024 NCAA Bracketology: Washington State March Madness Odds | January 1
Will Washington State be one of the teams to earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Washington State's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- Preseason national championship odds: +20000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +35000
How Washington State ranks
|Record
|Pac-12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|0-2
|NR
|NR
|56
Washington State's best wins
On December 21 versus the Boise State Broncos, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 48) in the RPI rankings, Washington State captured its best win of the season, a 66-61 victory at a neutral site. Isaac Jones was the leading scorer in the signature win over Boise State, recording 21 points with five rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 71-61 at home over Portland State (No. 88/RPI) on December 2
- 82-72 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 101/RPI) on November 27
- 93-53 at home over Utah Tech (No. 168/RPI) on November 24
- 83-65 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 202/RPI) on November 10
- 78-57 over Rhode Island (No. 223/RPI) on November 19
Washington State's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0
- Washington State has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also has tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 losses (three).
- The Cougars have tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Washington State has been handed the 113th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- Of the Cougars' 17 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and 12 are against teams with records over .500.
- Looking at Wazzu's upcoming schedule, it has two games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Washington State's next game
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars vs. Oregon State Beavers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 11:00 PM ET
- Location: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
