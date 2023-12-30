Saturday's contest between the Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) and the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Dee Events Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-63 and heavily favors Weber State to take home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 30.

There is no line set for the game.

Weber State vs. Montana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Ogden, Utah Venue: Dee Events Center

Weber State vs. Montana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Weber State 73, Montana State 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Weber State vs. Montana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Weber State (-10.4)

Weber State (-10.4) Computer Predicted Total: 136.0

Weber State has a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Montana State, who is 3-6-0 ATS. The Wildcats are 2-6-0 and the Bobcats are 4-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +196 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (163rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.4 per contest (sixth in college basketball).

Weber State wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It collects 34.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 273rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.8 per outing.

Weber State knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (90th in college basketball) while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc (50th in college basketball). It is making 2.4 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game while shooting 31.1%.

The Wildcats average 104.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and allow 81.6 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

Weber State wins the turnover battle by 3.5 per game, committing 9.3 (22nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.8.

Montana State Performance Insights

The Bobcats outscore opponents by 2.0 points per game (posting 73.9 points per game, 208th in college basketball, and giving up 71.9 per outing, 205th in college basketball) and have a +24 scoring differential.

Montana State pulls down 31.1 rebounds per game (350th in college basketball) while conceding 37.9 per contest to opponents. It is outrebounded by 6.8 boards per game.

Montana State knocks down 9.3 three-pointers per game (50th in college basketball), 3.6 more than its opponents.

Montana State has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.2 per game, committing 10.9 (103rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (58th in college basketball).

