How to Watch Weber State vs. Montana State on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Dee Events Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Weber State vs. Montana State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Weber State Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
- Weber State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 273rd.
- The 75.8 points per game the Wildcats record are only 3.9 more points than the Bobcats give up (71.9).
- Weber State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.
Montana State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
- Montana State has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 349th.
- The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 59.4 the Wildcats give up.
- When Montana State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 4-4.
Weber State Home & Away Comparison
- Weber State averages 92.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 29.3 points per contest.
- The Wildcats allow 51.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.5 away from home.
- Weber State is sinking 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 42.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 4.4 more threes and 8.3% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).
Montana State Home & Away Comparison
- At home Montana State is putting up 78.7 points per game, 11.5 more than it is averaging away (67.2).
- At home, the Bobcats concede 71.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.8.
- Montana State makes more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (26.8%).
Weber State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Wyoming
|W 84-71
|Arena-Auditorium
|12/21/2023
|Park (AZ)
|W 90-39
|Dee Events Center
|12/28/2023
|Montana
|W 93-63
|Dee Events Center
|12/30/2023
|Montana State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/3/2024
|South Dakota State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Oral Roberts
|-
|Mabee Center
Montana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 89-88
|Worthington Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|L 82-70
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|@ Idaho State
|W 74-66
|Holt Arena
|12/30/2023
|@ Weber State
|-
|Dee Events Center
|1/3/2024
|Oral Roberts
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ South Dakota State
|-
|Frost Arena
