The Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Dee Events Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Weber State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Weber State Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Weber State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 273rd.

The 75.8 points per game the Wildcats record are only 3.9 more points than the Bobcats give up (71.9).

Weber State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Montana State Stats Insights

The Bobcats' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).

Montana State has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 349th.

The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 59.4 the Wildcats give up.

When Montana State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 4-4.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

Weber State averages 92.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 29.3 points per contest.

The Wildcats allow 51.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.5 away from home.

Weber State is sinking 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 42.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 4.4 more threes and 8.3% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

At home Montana State is putting up 78.7 points per game, 11.5 more than it is averaging away (67.2).

At home, the Bobcats concede 71.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.8.

Montana State makes more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Wyoming W 84-71 Arena-Auditorium 12/21/2023 Park (AZ) W 90-39 Dee Events Center 12/28/2023 Montana W 93-63 Dee Events Center 12/30/2023 Montana State - Dee Events Center 1/3/2024 South Dakota State - Dee Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center

Montana State Upcoming Schedule