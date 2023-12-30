The Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) will be attempting to extend a five-game home winning run when taking on the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Dee Events Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Weber State vs. Montana State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Weber State Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Bobcats have allowed to their opponents (45.5%).
  • Weber State has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 273rd.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Wildcats record are only 3.9 more points than the Bobcats give up (71.9).
  • Weber State has a 7-0 record when scoring more than 71.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Montana State Stats Insights

  • The Bobcats' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.9%).
  • Montana State has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Bobcats are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 349th.
  • The Bobcats' 73.9 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 59.4 the Wildcats give up.
  • When Montana State gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 4-4.

Weber State Home & Away Comparison

  • Weber State averages 92.8 points per game when playing at home, compared to 63.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 29.3 points per contest.
  • The Wildcats allow 51.8 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.5 away from home.
  • Weber State is sinking 11.2 three-pointers per game with a 42.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 4.4 more threes and 8.3% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (6.8 threes per game, 33.8% three-point percentage).

Montana State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home Montana State is putting up 78.7 points per game, 11.5 more than it is averaging away (67.2).
  • At home, the Bobcats concede 71.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 72.8.
  • Montana State makes more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (6.8). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than away (26.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Weber State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Wyoming W 84-71 Arena-Auditorium
12/21/2023 Park (AZ) W 90-39 Dee Events Center
12/28/2023 Montana W 93-63 Dee Events Center
12/30/2023 Montana State - Dee Events Center
1/3/2024 South Dakota State - Dee Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Oral Roberts - Mabee Center

Montana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Southern Utah W 89-88 Worthington Arena
12/22/2023 @ CSU Northridge L 82-70 Matadome
12/28/2023 @ Idaho State W 74-66 Holt Arena
12/30/2023 @ Weber State - Dee Events Center
1/3/2024 Oral Roberts - Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 @ South Dakota State - Frost Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.