The Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) will be attempting to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Dee Events Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Weber State vs. Montana State matchup.

Weber State vs. Montana State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah

Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs. Montana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Weber State Moneyline Montana State Moneyline

Weber State vs. Montana State Betting Trends

Weber State has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats and their opponents have combined to go over the point total three out of nine times this season.

Montana State has covered three times in nine games with a spread this season.

Bobcats games have gone over the point total four out of nine times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.