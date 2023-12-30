The Weber State Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Weber State vs. Montana State Game Information

Weber State Players to Watch

Dillon Jones: 18.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Weber State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank 265th 71.3 Points Scored 68.5 303rd 8th 60.0 Points Allowed 68.3 114th 293rd 33.7 Rebounds 29.0 359th 338th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 5.6 358th 132nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.9 71st 315th 11.1 Assists 12.5 249th 19th 9.3 Turnovers 10.3 65th

