Weber State vs. Montana State December 30 Tickets & Start Time
The Weber State Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Weber State vs. Montana State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Weber State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Weber State Players to Watch
- Dillon Jones: 18.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Blaise Threatt: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Alex Tew: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dyson Koehler: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Weber State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|Weber State Rank
|Weber State AVG
|Montana State AVG
|Montana State Rank
|265th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|68.5
|303rd
|8th
|60.0
|Points Allowed
|68.3
|114th
|293rd
|33.7
|Rebounds
|29.0
|359th
|338th
|6.6
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|358th
|132nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.9
|71st
|315th
|11.1
|Assists
|12.5
|249th
|19th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|10.3
|65th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.