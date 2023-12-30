The Weber State Wildcats (5-4, 0-0 Big Sky) face the Montana State Bobcats (3-5, 0-0 Big Sky) in a matchup of Big Sky squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.

Weber State vs. Montana State Game Information

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Dillon Jones: 18.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Blaise Threatt: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Steven Verplancken Jr.: 12.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Alex Tew: 6.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Dyson Koehler: 7.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

  • Robert Ford III: 11.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Goracke: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Tyler Patterson: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brandon Walker: 11.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Sam Lecholat: 4.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

Weber State vs. Montana State Stat Comparison

Weber State Rank Weber State AVG Montana State AVG Montana State Rank
265th 71.3 Points Scored 68.5 303rd
8th 60.0 Points Allowed 68.3 114th
293rd 33.7 Rebounds 29.0 359th
338th 6.6 Off. Rebounds 5.6 358th
132nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.9 71st
315th 11.1 Assists 12.5 249th
19th 9.3 Turnovers 10.3 65th

