The Weber State Wildcats (8-4, 1-0 Big Sky) will attempt to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Montana State Bobcats (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Dee Events Center as big, 11.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 133.5 points.

Weber State vs. Montana State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ogden, Utah

Ogden, Utah Venue: Dee Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Weber State -11.5 133.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Weber State vs Montana State Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Montana State has gone 3-6-0 ATS this year.

Weber State (4-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Montana State (3-6-0) this year.

Weber State vs. Montana State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 133.5 % of Games Over 133.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Weber State 2 25% 75.8 149.7 59.4 131.3 132.5 Montana State 7 77.8% 73.9 149.7 71.9 131.3 141.7

Additional Weber State vs Montana State Insights & Trends

The Wildcats score 75.8 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 71.9 the Bobcats give up.

When Weber State scores more than 71.9 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Bobcats put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 14.5 more points than the 59.4 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Montana State has put together a 3-5 ATS record and a 6-5 overall record in games it scores more than 59.4 points.

Weber State vs. Montana State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Weber State 4-4-0 1-0 2-6-0 Montana State 3-6-0 1-1 4-5-0

Weber State vs. Montana State Home/Away Splits

Weber State Montana State 5-0 Home Record 4-3 2-2 Away Record 2-3 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 0-4-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-2-0 92.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.7 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.2 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-3-0

